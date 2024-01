Peter Nygard retains new lawyer after previous one withdrew for ethical reasons

Former fashion mogul Peter Nygard has found a new lawyer after parting ways with his previous high-profile counsel.

Criminal defence lawyer Megan Savard said in a hearing Tuesday that Nygard — who is awaiting sentencing on four counts of sexual assault in Toronto — is in the process of retaining her.

Nygard's previous defence lawyer, Brian Greenspan, requested to withdraw from the Toronto case in a hearing earlier this month, saying he could no longer ethically and professionally fulfil his obligations to his client.

Greenspan told the court during that hearing that he had made a similar application in a court in Winnipeg, where Nygard also faces sexual assault-related charges.

Lawyer Neville Golwalla will continue representing the Crown and Nygard is set to appear next in court on Feb. 13.

Nygard, 82, was found guilty on four counts of sexual assault on Nov. 12.

The assaults happened over a timespan from the late 1980s to about 2005, in the private bedroom suite of Nygard's office building in downtown Toronto.

He was acquitted of a fifth count, as well as a charge of forcible confinement in connection with allegations dating from the 1980s until the mid-2000s.