New lawsuit alleges Peter Nygard directed women to have sex with longtime friend

A longtime friend of Peter Nygard's is being sued by three women who say they were forced to engage in "commercial sex acts" with him at Nygard's direction.

The court filings say Daniel Fitzgerald was a frequent guest of Nygard's and attended his "pamper parties" and dinners at Nygard's Marina del Rey property in California, which were used to "facilitate and enable Nygard's sex trafficking scheme."

The lawsuit was filed in a California court in November 2020, and calls Fitzgerald a longtime friend and associate of the fashion designer. According to Fitzgerald's social media, he is a real estate developer.

In the lawsuit, three women, who are referred to as Jane Doe 1, 2 and 3, allege Nygard forced them to have sex with Fitzgerald and that Fitzgerald would bring a female companion to Nygard's parties to have sex with Nygard.

Fitzgerald posted about Nygard's pamper parties on his social media. The lawsuit alleges he regularly attended 'pamper parties' at Nygard's Marina del Rey property, which the lawsuit alleges were 'used to facilitate and enable Nygard’s sex trafficking.' (Dannyhollywoodhomes/Instagram)

One of the women alleges that in 2018, while she was in a Jacuzzi with Nygard, Fitzgerald and another woman, Nygard forced her to be intimate with his friend.

"Still acting under Nygard's directions and orders, Fitzgerald escorted Jane Doe No. 1 to a bedroom and engaged in sexual intercourse with her, at Nygard's direction and against her will, while Nygard had sexual intercourse with the other female provided by Fitzgerald at the same time," the lawsuit alleges.

Engaged in 'commercial sex acts': lawsuit

The lawsuit said from 2008 until 2018, Nygard frequently traveled to California and stayed at his Marina del Rey property. It also says that just about every day Nygard was in town, Fitzgerald would come by the Marina del Rey home "for dinner, poker, and commercial sex acts."

"Fitzgerald's primary purpose in coming to Marina del Rey each evening was to engage in commercial sex acts with one of Nygard's 'girlfriends' or another girl provided by Nygard. In exchange for sex acts, Fitzgerald would always bring a female with him to 'offer' to Nygard," said the lawsuit.

The court filings say Fitzgerald used his association with Nygard and the pamper parties to promote himself and his business on social media, and that he was even listed on Nygard companies' contact lists as an employee.

WATCH | 1 of 5 videos linked to in the lawsuit alleging Fitzgerald frequently attended Nygard's 'pamper parties':

The lawsuit links to 5 videos Daniel Fitzgerald posted to his social media while at Nygard's pamper parties CBC News Manitoba 0:49 The lawsuit links to a number of videos on Daniel Fitzgerald's Instagram page @dannyhollywoodhomes and alleges Fitzgerald frequently attended Peter Nygard's “pamper parties” at Nygard's Marina Del Rey California home. The lawsuit alleges Nygard used his pamper parties to lure and traffic his victims. 0:49

"Fitzgerald portrays himself as a playboy, entrepreneur and partier that rents luxurious homes in Hollywood to celebrities and 'influencers' for them to throw parties," said the lawsuit.

Another woman in the lawsuit said in 2009 she was forced to have sex with Fitzgerald on three occasions.

"Jane Doe No. 3 was coerced to engage in commercial sex acts with Fitzgerald against her will. Nygard watched Fitzgerald and Jane Doe No. 3 have sexual intercourse for his own sexual gratification," said the lawsuit.

"During the course of the sexual acts, Nygard engaged in sexual acts with Fitzgerald's female companion," the lawsuit said.

The lawsuit says Fitzgerald travelled on the Nygard companies' corporate jet to South America, the Caribbean and New York "for the purpose of furthering and participating in the sex trafficking venture."

WATCH | Another of the 5 videos linked to in the lawsuit:

This is one of 5 videos the lawsuit links to alleging Daniel Fitzgerald frequently attended Nygard's pamper parties CBC News Manitoba 0:27 The lawsuit alleges Daniel Fitzgerald openly promoted "the Nygard image in order to recruit, lure, and entice young women to attend the 'pamper parties' and events at Nygard’s properties". The court filings link to a number of videos on Fitzgerald's Instagram page @dannyhollywoodhomes. 0:27

Fitzgerald is also accused of luring, enticing and recruiting "young women to engage in commercial sex acts with himself and Nygard, flying them from, among other places, locations in Las Vegas, Nevada and San Jose, California."

Fitzgerald hasn't filed a statement of defence in response to the allegations against him and his lawyer had no comment when reached by CBC News.

None of the allegations against Fitzgerald have been tested in court.

WATCH | Video linked to in the lawsuit:

This is one of 5 videos the lawsuit links to alleging Daniel Fitzgerald frequently attended Peter Nygard's pamper parties CBC News Manitoba 0:59 The lawsuit alleges Daniel Fitzgerald regularly attended “pamper parties” at Peter Nygard’s Marina Del Rey property, which are alleged to have been used "to facilitate and enable Nygard’s sex trafficking scheme." The lawsuit links to a number of videos Fitzgerald posted on his Instagram page @dannyhollywoodhomes at Nygard's pamper parties. 0:59

The lawsuit against Fitzgerald is just the latest in a string of cases where Nygard is alleged to have sexually assaulted women, either alone or with the help of his associates.

Nygard remains in a Manitoba jail awaiting possible extradition to the U.S. for allegations he sexually trafficked women and girls over a 25-year period.

Nygard has denied the accusations, saying they are made up to tarnish his reputation.

Last week, a lawsuit against alleged Nygard enabler and co-conspirator Suelyn Medeiros was stayed by a Florida judge, until Nygard's criminal charges have been dealt with.

Vancouver actress April Telek sued Nygard's niece Angela Dyborn in December, alleging Dyborn set her up to be raped by Nygard. Dyborn has denied the allegations.

None of the allegations against Nygard or Dyborn have been tested in court.