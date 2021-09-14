Former fashion mogul Peter Nygard to face extradition hearing sooner than expected

An extradition hearing for a former Canadian fashion mogul facing sex trafficking and racketeering charges in the United States is being pushed up a month.

Peter Nygard was to appear in court from Nov. 15 to Nov. 19, but court documents show the date has been changed to Oct. 1 at the request of the Crown and Nygard's counsel.

Nygard was arrested in December under the Extradition Act and faces nine counts in the Southern District of New York.

Authorities there accuse the 80-year-old of using his influence in the fashion industry to lure women and girls with the promise of modelling and other financial opportunities.

Defence lawyer Brian Greenspan told court earlier this year that his client denies all allegations.

Last week, the Supreme Court of Canada denied Nygard's request to challenge two lower court decisions that denied him bail.