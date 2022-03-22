Peter Nygard to be extradited to U.S. to face charges, justice minister says

Peter Nygard will be extradited to the United States to face charges there after the criminal charges he's facing in Canada are resolved, federal Justice Minister David Lametti announced Tuesday.

Nygard has been awaiting the minister's decision since last fall, when he agreed to bypass the court extradition process and move straight to ministerial review by the federal justice minister.

However, the same day Nygard consented to the ministerial review of his extradition case, Toronto police arrested him on charges of sexual assault and forcible confinement.

"It is important that our Canadian legal process is completed so that all parties, including victims, have an opportunity to see justice served," Lametti said in a tweet.

Nygard, 80, is the former head of a multimillion-dollar clothing company. He has been in custody since December 2020, when he was arrested at a Winnipeg house under the Extradition Act after he was charged with nine sex-related counts in New York.

He was denied bail on the Toronto charges in January. The Toronto case is set to return to court on March 30.