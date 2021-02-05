Peter Nygard denied bail, will remain in custody

Peter Nygard was denied bail by a judge Friday morning in Winnipeg.

Justice Shawn Greenberg said she was not satisfied that the bail plan laid out by Nygard's defence attorneys would ensure the former fashion mogul would not contact witnesses or have others contact them.

Nygard, 79, has been in custody since he was arrested at a Winnipeg house on Dec. 14. He is accused of sexually assaulting dozens of women and girls over a 25-year period and faces possible extradition to the U.S. on those allegations.

U.S. authorities now have until Feb. 12 to make a formal request for Nygard's extradition.

The federal Justice Department has 30 days to decide whether to proceed after a request for extradition is received.

Nygard's bail hearing, which started on Jan. 19, was originally scheduled for two days. On Jan. 20, his defence team was given more time after Greenberg raised concerns about the original bail plan.

Greenberg said Friday while she is satisfied that the revised bail plan presented in court would prevent Nygard from being a flight risk, she is concerned that he may tamper with evidence.

She also said she was concerned about his failure to appear in court in the Bahamas on several occasions.