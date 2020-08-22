Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard in police custody as sex assault investigations continue

Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard is in custody, The Fifth Estate has learned.

Sources have confirmed he was arrested Monday night and is currently being held at the Winnipeg Remand Centre.

Nygard has been under investigation for allegations of sexual assault in Winnipeg, the United States and the Bahamas. The FBI raided his offices in New York and Los Angeles in February of this year.

"The survivors of our lawsuit have been waiting for this day for a very long time," Lisa Haba, one of the lawyers representing victims who are suing Nygard alleging rape and sexual assault, told CBC News.

"Peter Nygard's arrest marks the next chapter in holding him and his accomplices accountable for the unspeakable crimes against women and children they have perpetuated for decades. We will continue to seek justice."

A total of 57 women have joined a class-action lawsuit accusing Nygard of rape, sexual assault and human trafficking. It was filed earlier this year in New York.

"On behalf of the dozens of survivors of decades-long abuse, we are encouraged that a small measure of justice for Peter Nygard is finally developing," said Greg Gutzler, another lawyer representing complainants against Nygard.

"We are relieved that some measure of accountability is hopefully forthcoming, but we would be remiss if we did not state that this is something that should have been done decades ago."

Nygard denies all allegations

Nygard, 79, is a Winnipeg-based clothing manufacturer. His companies, in the past, were worth hundreds of millions of dollars.

CBC News has spoken directly with multiple women who say they were raped or sexually assaulted by Nygard.

Nygard denies all the allegations and none of them have been proven in court. Nygard has also called all of the allegations lies.

In the past, Nygard has been listed as one of the richest Canadians. His empire once included a palatial estate in the Bahamas, with administrative and production facilities in Winnipeg, Toronto, Los Angeles and a world headquarters in New York.

In March of 2020, nine of his companies were forced into receivership by the courts in Manitoba. Nygard's companies owe millions of dollars to several creditors.