Peter Nygard bail decision pushed to next week after defence presents new release plan

Lawyers for Peter Nygard say the former fashion mogul will be under constant video surveillance and have a security guard watching the outside of the house where he'll stay if he's released on bail next week.

Manitoba Court of Queen's Bench Justice Shawn Greenberg reserved her decision until Feb. 5 at 9 a.m., though she said if she can finish it sooner, she will. Greenberg previously expressed concerns about a release plan presented to the court last week.

Nygard's new plan was presented at a bail hearing on Thursday morning in Winnipeg. The 79-year-old has been in custody since he was arrested at a Winnipeg house on Dec. 14. He is awaiting extradition to the U.S. on allegations he sexually assaulted dozens of women and girls over a 25-year period.

Court heard on Thursday from William Dietterle, president of BIL Security Services, who said monitoring of Nygard would include real-time, high-definition video of the entries, exits and perimeter of the Winnipeg house, 24 hours a day. Dietterle testified that his staff would immediately call police if there was a breach of Nygard's bail conditions.

He also said the company would not immediately shut off service if it stopped being paid by Nygard or his counsel, and if the company did have to stop monitoring because of nonpayment, he would notify the court.

Scott Farlinger, a lawyer for the attorney general of Canada, opposed Nygard's release on the grounds his sureties were insufficient. Farlinger said if the court does release Nygard on bail, he will ask for strict conditions, including house arrest, curfew checks, electronic monitoring and providing Nygard's phone numbers to police.