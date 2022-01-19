Peter Nygard denied bail on Toronto sex assault, forcible confinement charges

Former fashion mogul Peter Nygard will remain in custody after a Toronto judge denied him bail on charges of sexual assault and forcible confinement.

Nygard, who once ran his international fashion business from Winnipeg, is charged with six counts of sexual assault and three of forcible confinement related to six people in Toronto.

Ontario justice of the peace John Scarfe denied Nygard's request for bail Wednesday in a virtual hearing, attended by Nygard over Zoom from the Toronto South Detention Centre.

CBC News cannot report the reasons for the decision because they are under a publication ban on information that arises during the bail hearing until the conclusion of the trial or the case gets dismissed.

Nygard also faces extradition to the United States on nine sex-related charges in New York.

Last year Nygard waived an extradition hearing and agreed to a ministerial review of the extradition by federal Justice Minister David Lametti, who will decide whether Nygard's extradition will await the outcome of the Canadian charges or he will face the U.S. charges on condition that he be returned to Canada.

Nygard, 80, has been in custody since being arrested in Winnipeg in December 2020.

