Tory leadership hopeful Peter MacKay promises national unity during Winnipeg rally

Conservative Party leadership candidate Peter MacKay vowed to unite Canada and topple the Trudeau Liberals during a campaign stop in Winnipeg as a cross-country tour.

The former Conservative cabinet minister — the only verified candidate in the eight-person Tory leadership field — visited seven provinces over the past five weeks before he addressed a crowd of more than 200 people at Winnipeg's Polo Park CanadInns on Monday evening.

Manitoba Conservative MP James Bezan and former MP Shelly Glover introduced their former colleague.

"Our first Prime Minister ran a ribbon of steel from Atlantic Canada all the way to the west coast. We unified this country. We've done it before, and we will do it again," MacKay said, eliciting applause.

"And by the way we need to keep that railroad running. We need to keep it open."

MacKay, regarded as the front-runner in the race to replace outgoing Conservative leader Andrew Scheer, used his speech to thank Canada's military for its service and emphasized the need to develop the country's natural resources, particularly by completing oil and gas pipelines.

MacKay also elucidated a formula for achieving party unity and Canadian unity.

"Hard work. Principle. Recognizing that there's dignity in a job. Getting more people active in the economy. Because this is where we're starting to stumble," he said.

"We are seeing the economy literally grind to a halt. When we can't move goods across this country — critical items such as medicine, fuel and food — we are failing as a nation. We are stumbling in the eyes of the world."

MacKay said in his view of, there is one law for all people.

He also said Canada must partner with First Nations so Indigenous people can prosper off oil and gas development. Canada must address the lack of clean drinking water that some Indigenous communities still face, he said.

"It's our national shame and we need to fix it soon," he said.

Several people told CBC News they were "starstruck" to see MacKay when he made it on stage 8 p.m., 30 minutes after the rally was slated to start.

"In Harper's cabinet he occupied some very, very serious and significant positions. So I think Mr. MacKay is a very strong candidate," said Dennis Kovtun, a supporter.

"I think he's got a very good chance and he's well respected," said Sholah Agboola, a Winnipegger originally from Nigeria. He said on the world stage, MacKay can be trusted to make hard decisions.

"We have to hear what the other potential candidates have to say too," said Evan Chrisp.

MacKay vowed to restore growth, emphasize security and safety and contribute internationally in order to "leave things better than we found them." He also praised the middle province before asking for Manitoban votes.

"Manitoba being that central place, that epicentre of so much of what happens in our country, it's a reminder when I'm here, when I see the need for investment, when I see the promise of the Port of Churchill, when I see the investments that have been made but more are needed," he said.

Rail is key, he said, and joked about the province not having a subway at "Lake Selkirk," which fell flat.

Earlier in his campaign, MacKay poked fun at Justin Trudeau's yoga habit and, in a since-deleted tweet, praised Alberta men who intervened with a pickup truck to end a rail blockade.

On Monday, MacKay pledged to engage in respectful dialogue and healthy debate to "bring back civility" to public discourse.

The Conservative Party chooses a leader on June 27.

As a verified candidate, MacKay paid a $200,000 registration fee and a $100,000 compliance deposit and also gas submitted 3,000 signatures of endorsement.

He's in competition seven other leadership hopefuls, including authorized contestant Erin O'Toole, who finished third in the previous Tory leadership race. O'Toole has thus far paid $50,000 towards his registration fee and his $100,000 compliance deposit. He also has gathered at least 2,000 signatures.

Six other hopefuls have paid $25,000 and are considered approved applicants: Marilyn Gladu, Rudy Husny, Leslyn Lewis, Jim Karahalios, Rick Peterson and Derek Sloan.