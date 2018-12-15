Peter Jones, U of M professor under investigation for misconduct, retires

A prominent University of Manitoba professor who was under investigation by the school following allegations of bullying and misconduct last year has retired.

John Danakas, a spokesperson for the university, confirmed Thursday evening that the school was informed on Wednesday of Peter Jones's retirement.

Jones went on leave from his position as the director of the Richardson Centre for Functional Foods and Nutraceuticals in December 2018, amid allegations including harassment and inappropriate relationships with students.

At least three complaints were made about his conduct in the past decade.

Jones declined to comment Thursday.

Jones helped start the food science centre in 2005. He was often the face of the centre and raised millions of dollars in funding.

He was appointed to the Canadian Institutes of Health Research's College of Reviewers in 2016 as one of 16 national chairs. However, he was suspended from the federal agency, pending the results of the university's investigation.

The CIHR is the Government of Canada's health research investment agency and it is in charge of investing about $1 billion each year to support health research.

Jones helped the advisory body oversee the peer review system that evaluates funding applications.