Police seek 2 people in connection with disappearance of Eduardo Balaquit

Police have released photos of two people they want to speak to about the disappearance of Winnipeg father Edwardo Balaquit three weeks ago.

Investigators believe the two may be able to provide assistance with the investigation, a Winnipeg Police Service news release says.

This is the second person police believe may have information about the disappearance of Eduardo Balaquit. (Submitted by the Winnipeg Police Service)

Balaquit went missing on June 4 when it appears he parked at the building where he was supposed to work, but never made it into the work site.

Last week, police wound down a search for Balaquit north of the city, in the Riverton and Arborg area.

Eduardo Balaquit's family last heard from him on Monday, June 4, at around 6 p.m., his son says. (Edward Balaquit/Facebook)

Balaquit's family and rural community members have continued to comb over farmlands and along gravel roads in hopes of finding signs of the 59-year-old.

He was last seen between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. on June 4 near 380 Keewatin St., where he was supposed to do janitorial work, but it appears he never started.

His van was found near his workplace with a smashed passenger window, his cellphone on a seat and some personal belongings scattered on the ground.

Investigators believe Balaquit was a victim of crime.

Balaquit is 5-foot-4, 155 pounds and has a medium build. He was last seen wearing a black zip-up sweater, black pants and black shoes.