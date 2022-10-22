1 person taken to hospital after hit-and-run in St. Boniface intersection

One person is in hospital following a collision involving a pedestrian in Winnipeg's St. Boniface neighbourhood Friday afternoon, according to police.

A person was struck in the intersection of Marion and Archibald streets at approximately 3 p.m., and transported to hospital with serious injuries.

The vehicle involved in the collision fled the scene, say Winnipeg police.

Officers remain on scene as of 10 p.m., and have blocked off traffic in the area, causing motorists to find different routes.

The traffic unit continues to investigate.

