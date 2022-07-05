Multi-vehicle collision in East Kildonan leaves 1 in critical condition

One person has been transported to a Winnipeg hospital after a multi-vehicle collision, says the city.

Emergency crews responded to the collision on McLeod Avenue, between Gateway Road and London Street, at approximately 3 p.m. Monday.

The individual was taken to hospital in critical condition.

Police have blocked off traffic in both directions for that stretch of McLeod Avenue, and urge motorists and pedestrians to use alternate routes.

The investigation is ongoing.

