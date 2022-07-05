Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Manitoba

Multi-vehicle collision in East Kildonan leaves 1 in critical condition

One person has been transported to a Winnipeg hospital after a multi-vehicle collision, says the city. Emergency crews responded to the collision on McLeod Avenue, between Gateway Road and London Street, at approximately 3 p.m. Monday.

Police have blocked traffic on McLeod Avenue, between Gateway Road and London Street, in Winnipeg

One person was taken to a Winnipeg hospital in critical condition following a motor vehicle collision on McLeod Avenue, between Gateway Road and London Street, at approximately 3 p.m. Monday. (Travis Golby/CBC)

The individual was taken to hospital in critical condition.

Police have blocked off traffic in both directions for that stretch of McLeod Avenue, and urge motorists and pedestrians to use alternate routes. 

The investigation is ongoing.

