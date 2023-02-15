1 person, 2 dogs receiving medical care following house fire in the Maples

One person was taken to hospital, and two dogs are receiving medical care at the Animal Services Agency following a structure fire in the Maples.

Emergency crews responded to reports of a house fire on Penny Lane shortly before noon Wednesday, according to a news release from the City of Winnipeg.

Firefighters encountered heavy smoke coming from the home, and fought the fire from the inside. They got the fire under control just before 1 p.m.

Everybody inside the home evacuated prior to the arrival of emergency crews, but one person was treated by paramedics before they were taken to hospital.

Fire crews stand on the street of Penny Lane after battling a house fire on Wednesday. (Prabhjot Singh Lotey/CBC)

During a search of the house, firefighters found two dogs with injuries from the fire. The animals received medical care by paramedics using specialized animal equipment, and were later taken to the Animal Services Agency, the release said.

The City of Winnipeg's emergency social services team was sent to help displaced residents find temporary accommodations.

Elmwood fire

Winnipeg fire crews were called to another structure fire around 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday morning in a two-story house fire on Riverton Avenue, between Stadacona and Watt streets, according to the same news release.

With smoke pouring out of the house, emergency crews fought the fire from the inside, and less than 30 minutes after arriving declared it under control.

Nobody was found inside the home and no injuries were reported.

Damage estimates are not available at this time for either fire, both of which are under investigation.

