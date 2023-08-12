Person dead after motorcycle collision on McGillivray Boulevard: police

A person driving a motorcycle has died after a vehicle collision on McGillivray Boulevard, Winnipeg police say.

Westbound McGillivray Boulevard from Pembina Highway to Beaumont Street was closed Friday evening, according to a Winnipeg Police social media post at 8:18 p.m. CT.

Dozens of evidence markers were seen in the westbound lane near the motorcycle. A car was also seen on Beaumont with the air bags deployed and damage to the windshield.

Street closure due to Serious MVC <br>McGillivray Blvd Westbound from Pembina Hwy to Beaumont - closed<br>Beaumont closed from McGillivray to Riverwood<br>It is aniticipated that closures will be for approx 3 hrs<br>We will keep everyone updated. —@wpgpolice

Beaumont Street from McGillivray to Riverwood Avenue was also closed, according to the post.

Police said the closures could last for about three hours.

