Person dead after motorcycle collision on McGillivray Boulevard: police
Westbound McGillivray closed from Pembina Highway to Beaumont Street Friday evening: Winnipeg police
A person driving a motorcycle has died after a vehicle collision on McGillivray Boulevard, Winnipeg police say.
Westbound McGillivray Boulevard from Pembina Highway to Beaumont Street was closed Friday evening, according to a Winnipeg Police social media post at 8:18 p.m. CT.
Dozens of evidence markers were seen in the westbound lane near the motorcycle. A car was also seen on Beaumont with the air bags deployed and damage to the windshield.
Street closure due to Serious MVC <br>McGillivray Blvd Westbound from Pembina Hwy to Beaumont - closed<br>Beaumont closed from McGillivray to Riverwood<br>It is aniticipated that closures will be for approx 3 hrs<br>We will keep everyone updated.—@wpgpolice
Beaumont Street from McGillivray to Riverwood Avenue was also closed, according to the post.
Police said the closures could last for about three hours.
More from CBC Manitoba: