Manitoba

Person dead after motorcycle collision on McGillivray Boulevard: police

A person has died after a vehicle collision involving a motorcycle on McGillivray Boulevard, Winnipeg police say.

Westbound McGillivray closed from Pembina Highway to Beaumont Street Friday evening: Winnipeg police

A crash motorcycle lies on its side on a street. A car with an open door sits in the background. Yellow police tape blocks off the scene.
One person is dead following a motor vehicle collision on McGillivray Boulevard, Winnipeg police said. (Tyson Koschik/CBC)

A person driving a motorcycle has died after a vehicle collision on McGillivray Boulevard, Winnipeg police say.

Westbound McGillivray Boulevard from Pembina Highway to Beaumont Street was closed Friday evening, according to a Winnipeg Police social media post at 8:18 p.m. CT.

Dozens of evidence markers were seen in the westbound lane near the motorcycle. A car was also seen on Beaumont with the air bags deployed and damage to the windshield.

Beaumont Street from McGillivray to Riverwood Avenue was also closed, according to the post.

Police said the closures could last for about three hours.

