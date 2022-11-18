1 person in critical condition after fire in vacant building in Winnipeg's North End

One person was taken to hospital in critical condition after a fire at a two-storey structure in Winnipeg's North End, according to a news release from the city.

Winnipeg fire crews responded to reports of a fire in a vacant two-storey structure on Selkirk Avenue, between Main and Charles streets, shortly before 2:30 p.m.

Crews encountered heavy smoke and flames coming out of the building.

One individual received help evacuating. The person was treated by paramedics before being transported to hospital, the release says.

Because it was initially unsafe to enter the building, firefighters used an aerosol device, which helps reduce temperatures, to help them access the building more safely.

Soon after, crews entered the building to finish extinguishing the fire. The fire was under control just after 3 p.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

There is no estimate on the damage.

More from CBC Manitoba: