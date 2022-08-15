Next phase of Perimeter Highway reconstruction focuses on improving service roads, access points

The Manitoba government gave an update on a slew of projects as part of the ongoing reconstruction of the Perimeter Highway.

Improvements to service roads and enhanced safety features at high-risk access points are included in the next phase of a plan to turn the highway into a six-lane freeway.

"We want to make sure we invest in our highways, especially the Perimeter Highway, when it comes to moving traffic through this corridor," Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Doyle Piwniuk said during a news conference Monday morning.

Piwniuk and other PC MLAs were given a tour of the construction site at the intersection of St. Mary's Road and the Perimeter Highway.

In 2020, the province announced it was building a new interchange that would carry traffic on St. Mary's over the highway. Construction started this spring.

The interchange will eliminate the need for traffic lights at the intersection, which has seen a number of crashes over the years, Piwniuk said.

The Perimeter Highway allows traffic on the Trans-Canada Highway to bypass Winnipeg and connects to Highway 75, which runs to the Canada-U.S. border.

The new projects include closing the medians and access to the west Perimeter Highway at Road 63N, once extensions of the west service road south to Highway 190 (CentrePort Canada Way) and the westbound bypass lane on Highway 221 (Rosser Road) are complete.

The province also plans to widen Highway 6 to four lanes from the Perimeter to the Prairie Dog Central railway tracks and add passing lanes farther north. A roundabout will also be built at the intersection of Highway 6 and Provincial Road 236.d

An uncontrolled approach near Highway 330 will also be closed, while a new right turn lane will be added at Highway 330.

Aimes Road will be extended over the Seine River to St. Anne's Road.

The project also includes resurfacing or reconstructing a number of roads and intersections:

The north service road from Provincial Road 236 to Lilyfield Road and from Highway 409 to east of Dasmesh School.

The north service road between King Edward and Ritchie streets.

The Perimeter Highway between Highway 3 and Portage Avenue, and near the Pembina Highway interchange.

It will take 30 years to complete the entire Perimeter Highway reconstruction project, Piwniuk said.

The province has started a design study of the North Perimeter, similar to one completed for the South Perimeter in 2020, which will outline a staged approach to changes needed to accommodate anticipated traffic growth.

Design work for a new diamond interchange at the intersection of the Perimeter and Highway 3 is expected to start early next year.