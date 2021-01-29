Semi driver charged with traffic offences after causing highway pileup, trying to get away, police say

A 26-year-old semi driver was slapped with a serious offence notice, charged with several traffic violations and may still face criminal charges after police say he rear-ended someone, causing a four-vehicle pileup then tried to drive off.

The crash happened on the Perimeter Highway on Thursday evening, RCMP said in a news release on Friday.

A traffic services officer was on patrol around 5 p.m. near the intersection at Pipeline Road when he noticed traffic in the eastbound lanes was backed up because of a crash, the release said.

The officer saw debris all over the road and called for help, while someone else called 911, the release said. Four vehicles — an SUV, a transit van, a car and a pickup truck — were all stopped at a red light when the SUV was hit from behind.

That set off a chain reaction that caused each vehicle to crash into the next, the release said.

As he checked on the people in those vehicles, the officer on scene saw a semi that had been parked on the highway shoulder about 20 metres from where the crash happened start to drive away.

Witnesses said the semi had been involved in the crash, too, so the officer got back into his vehicle and followed the truck south onto Pipeline Road and pulled it over.

The driver was arrested for failing to remain at the scene of a collision. An investigation determined the semi had been the one to rear-end the SUV, setting off the pileup, the release said.

Meanwhile, two people involved in the crash were injured: the 57-year-old St. Andrews woman driving the SUV, who was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries; and the 48-year-old Selkirk man, who was not seriously injured.

The 25-year-old East St. Paul man driving the car wasn't hurt, but will get a ticket for driving with a suspended license, the release said.

The crash is still being investigated, the release said.