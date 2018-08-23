Woman dies following crash on Perimeter Highway Wednesday morning

RCMP say a 42-year-old woman from La Salle, Man., died in a head on collision on the Perimeter Highway Wednesday morning.

The crash happened at around 7:30 a.m. just east of the Brady Road intersection.

Investigators said a westbound truck drove over the median and collided head-on with an eastbound minivan.

The driver of the truck, a 32-year-old man, was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

The woman driving the minivan was pronounced dead at the scene.

RCMP said seatbelts were used and speed is not considered to be a factor.

Investigators are now trying to figure out why the truck crossed over the median, RCMP said.