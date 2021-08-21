4 killed in head-on crash on Winnipeg's Perimeter Highway: RCMP
Investigators believe a driver was going west in an eastbound lane when her car collided head-on with a minivan early Saturday morning. The 26-year-old woman was killed, along with the three people in the minivan.
Police believe driver was going west in eastbound lane when car collided head-on with minivan
Four people died after a collision between a minivan and a car going the wrong way on Winnipeg's Perimeter Highway early Saturday, police say.
RCMP were called to the crash on the Perimeter, about one kilometre west of St. Anne's Road, at 2:30 a.m., police said in a news release.
Investigators believe a 26-year-old Winnipeg woman was driving west in an eastbound lane when she collided head-on with a minivan.
She was pronounced dead at the scene, along with the three people in the minivan — a man and a woman, both 26, from Steinbach, and a 63-year-old woman from Germany.
RCMP are investigating with a forensic collision reconstructionist and are asking anyone who may have witnessed this crash to call 204-984-6913.
