Manitoba

From joyous visit to devastating tragedy in a flash

The young couple were on their way home from the airport, having just picked up her mother off a late flight in from Germany, when the early morning tragedy struck on the Perimeter Highway last Saturday.

Steinbach couple, wife's mother from Germany killed in head-on crash on Perimeter

Winnipeg Free Press ·
A piece of a bumper and some marks on the highway near the scene of a serious two-vehicle collision on the Perimeter Highway, approximately one kilometre west of St. Anne’s Road. (Daniel Crump/Winnipeg Free Press)

The grandmother had not yet had the chance to meet her youngest two granddaughters.

