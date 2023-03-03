Content
Manitoba

Man, 20, dies after collision with semi on Perimeter Highway

A 20-year-old man died on Wednesday after he collided with a semi-trailer on the south Perimeter Highway, RCMP say.

The 38-year-old man driving the semi-trailer wasn't physically hurt, RCMP say

Police sirens, which are flashing red and blue.
Police say the 20-year-old man who was driving the vehicle that hit the semi trailer died of his injuries in hospital. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

A 20-year-old man died on Wednesday after he collided with a semi-trailer on Winnipeg's south Perimeter Highway, RCMP say.

At about 10:45 p.m., Mounties responded to a report of a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of the south Perimeter Highway and McGillvray Boulevard, RCMP said in a news release on Friday.

Investigators have determined a southbound vehicle, which was being driven by the 20-year-old from Winnipeg, hit a northbound semi-trailer as it was making a legal left hand turn on to Highway 3.

The man, who was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash, was taken to hospital where he later died of his injuries.

The 38-year-old man driving the semi-trailer wasn't physically hurt.

RCMP are investigating with the Forensic Collision Reconstructionist.

