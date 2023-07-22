Content
Manitoba

2 people taken to hospital in unstable condition after Saturday crash at Kenaston and Perimeter

Two people were taken to hospital in unstable condition after a car crash near the intersection of Kenaston Boulevard and the Perimeter Highway late Saturday morning. 

Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service responded to the incident at around 11:54 a.m. Saturday

A car sits on a flatbed on a highway with a fire truck in the background.
Two people were taken to hospital in unstable condition after a car crash near the intersection of Kenaston Boulevard and the Perimeter Highway on Saturday. (Zubina Ahmed/CBC)

Two people were taken to hospital in unstable condition after a crash near the intersection of Kenaston Boulevard and the Perimeter Highway in southwest Winnipeg Saturday morning. 

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service responded to the incident around 11:54 a.m., the City of Winnipeg said in a statement.

Emergency responders were seen in the area early Saturday afternoon. A red SUV could be seen in the ditch, while a grey car with damage to its front end was being towed away.

Westbound lanes were closed through the morning, but have since reopened.

RCMP are investigating.

A car sits on a flatbed on a highway with a fire truck in the background.
Crews responded to the crash shortly before noon, the city says. (Zubina Ahmed/CBC)
