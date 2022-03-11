Collision on west Perimeter Highway starts fire, blocking northbound traffic: RCMP
Cube van, semi-trailer truck crash on bridge over Assiniboine River, Mounties say
Dozens of semi-trailer trucks are backed up on the Perimeter Highway west of Winnipeg after a collision between two vehicles that started a fire on a bridge over the Assiniboine River, RCMP say.
The crash happened between a cube van and a semi-trailer truck that was believed to have been carrying railway ties, RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Julie Courchaine said.
The van was on fire, while the truck had spilled some of its cargo onto the road.
No one appears to be seriously injured, Courchaine said in an email.
A spokesperson for the city said the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service responded to reports of the collision at 10:48 a.m.
Multiple fire crews and apparatus were sent to help, the spokesperson said in an email.
The firefighters got the blaze under control shortly after noon, the spokesperson said.
With northbound lanes blocked by the collision, which happened between Oak Forest Crescent and Roblin Boulevard, vehicles waiting to get through were backed up for about a kilometre early Friday afternoon.
A tow truck was also at the crash.
Mounties had asked people to avoid the area just before noon on Friday.
<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/rcmpmb?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#rcmpmb</a> are currently on scene of a collision that is blocking the northbound lanes of the Perimeter Hwy between Roblin Blvd and Portage Ave. Please avoid the area. <a href="https://t.co/1IPASiQQQn">pic.twitter.com/1IPASiQQQn</a>—@rcmpmb
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?