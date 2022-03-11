Collision on west Perimeter Highway starts fire, blocking northbound traffic: RCMP

Dozens of semi-trailer trucks are backed up on the Perimeter Highway west of Winnipeg after a collision between two vehicles that started a fire on a bridge over the Assiniboine River, RCMP say.

The crash happened between a cube van and a semi-trailer truck that was believed to have been carrying railway ties, RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Julie Courchaine said.

The van was on fire, while the truck had spilled some of its cargo onto the road.

No one appears to be seriously injured, Courchaine said in an email.

A spokesperson for the city said the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service responded to reports of the collision at 10:48 a.m.

A semi-trailer truck that spilled some of its cargo onto the road is seen at the crash site. (Travis Golby/CBC)

Multiple fire crews and apparatus were sent to help, the spokesperson said in an email.

The firefighters got the blaze under control shortly after noon, the spokesperson said.

Dozens of semi-trailer trucks, backed up for about a kilometre, wait for northbound lanes to be cleared early Friday afternoon. (Travis Golby/CBC)

With northbound lanes blocked by the collision, which happened between Oak Forest Crescent and Roblin Boulevard, vehicles waiting to get through were backed up for about a kilometre early Friday afternoon.

A tow truck was also at the crash.

Mounties had asked people to avoid the area just before noon on Friday.