Multiple people taken to hospital due to 7-vehicle crash on Winnipeg's icy Perimeter Highway

Multiple people ended up in hospital after a semi-tractor trailer struck a tow truck while it was pulling another vehicle out of the ditch along an icy Winnipeg highway shortly after noon.

RCMP received a call about the seven-vehicle crash on the city's south Perimeter Highway near St. Anne's Road at 1:10 p.m. on Sunday.

Four other vehicles were reported to be involved in a chain reaction of collisions as a result of the initial crash between a semi, a tow truck and the vehicle it was hauling, an RCMP spokesperson confirmed in an email.

Cpl. Julie Courchaine was uncertain how many people were taken to hospital and the extent of their injuries.

Courchaine said roads were identified as icy at the time of the collision.

A minivan is one of seven vehicles involved in a crash on the south Perimeter Highway near St. Anne's Road on Sunday afternoon. (walther Bernal/CBC)

CAA Manitoba has confirmed one of its tow trucks was involved in a "minor" incident. Neither the tow truck driver or the member being serviced was injured.

All lanes are now open to the public. The Perimeter Highway's westbound lanes reopened around 5 p.m. after being closed for the afternoon due to the collision.

Officers are expected to stay on scene for a while.

A traffic analyst is assisting RCMP in the ongoing investigation.

A damaged tow truck at the scene of a seven-vehicle collision in south Winnipeg on Sunday, January 19, 2020. (Walther Bernal/CBC)

More from CBC Manitoba: