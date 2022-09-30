Semi crash on Perimeter Highway west of Winnipeg sends 2 to hospital in unstable condition

Two people were taken to hospital in unstable condition after a crash between two semis on the Perimeter Highway just outside of Winnipeg.

One of the trucks was on fire when the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service arrived at the crash near the Portage Avenue overpass around 6:15 a.m. Friday, said a news release from the City of Winnipeg.

Firefighters worked to suppress the flames while others got a person out of another vehicle.

Paramedics took two people to hospital, both in unstable condition.

Emergency crews also contained a fuel spill at the site.

Winnipeg police tweeted on Friday morning that they are helping the RCMP direct traffic and the area, near Assiniboia Downs and the Red River Exhibition grounds, is bottlenecked.

Winnipeg Police currently assisting the RCMP with a serious motor vehicle accident on the Perimeter at Portage. Re-routing of vehicles has caused heavy congestion in the immediate area. Police are asking motorists to avoid the area and use alternate routing until further notice. —@wpgpolice

"Rerouting of vehicles has caused heavy congestion in the immediate area," the tweet said.

Police ask motorists to avoid the area until further notice.

One of the semi-trailer trucks was a FedEx vehicle and the other was carrying scrap metal, which littered the ground next to the crash.

CBC News has reached out to RCMP for more information but didn't immediately hear back.

More from CBC Manitoba: