RCMP officer killed in collision on north Perimeter Highway
Manitoba

RCMP say one of their officers was killed while on duty in a motor vehicle collision on the Perimeter Highway Friday afternoon. 

Pickup truck, van seen in ditch beside westbound lane

CBC News ·
Traffic was blocked off on the north Perimeter Highway near Highway 7 Friday night while police investigated a collision. (Trevor Brine/CBC)

Part of the north Perimeter Highway, between King Edward Street and Brookside Boulevard, was blocked off to traffic Friday night as police investigated.

A heavily damaged pickup truck and van could be seen in the ditch north of the westbound lane.

Police had blocked off a section of the north Perimeter Highway near the collision site Friday night. (Trevor Brine/CBC)
A pickup truck and van could be seen in the ditch. (Trevor Brine/CBC)

RCMP officers were on scene, investigating the crash. 

A tweet sent by RCMP Manitoba late Friday night said an officer was killed while on duty in a collision on the Perimeter Highway. 

As of 10 p.m. Friday, traffic was being rerouted north of the Perimeter via Highway 7. 

RCMP could not be reached for details Friday night. 

Officers were on scene investigating the crash Friday night. (Trevor Brine/CBC)
