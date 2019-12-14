RCMP officer killed in collision on north Perimeter Highway
Pickup truck, van seen in ditch beside westbound lane
RCMP say one of their officers was killed while on duty in a motor vehicle collision on the Perimeter Highway Friday afternoon.
Part of the north Perimeter Highway, between King Edward Street and Brookside Boulevard, was blocked off to traffic Friday night as police investigated.
A heavily damaged pickup truck and van could be seen in the ditch north of the westbound lane.
RCMP officers were on scene, investigating the crash.
A tweet sent by RCMP Manitoba late Friday night said an officer was killed while on duty in a collision on the Perimeter Highway.
We are deeply saddened to announce that one of our officers died in a motor vehicle collision on the Perimeter Highway this afternoon while on duty. Our thoughts are with his family during this difficult time. More details will be provided tomorrow. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/rcmpmb?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#rcmpmb</a> <a href="https://t.co/TMU4TSVt2r">pic.twitter.com/TMU4TSVt2r</a>—@rcmpmb
As of 10 p.m. Friday, traffic was being rerouted north of the Perimeter via Highway 7.
RCMP could not be reached for details Friday night.