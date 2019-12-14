RCMP officer killed in collision on north Perimeter Highway

RCMP say one of their officers was killed while on duty in a motor vehicle collision on the Perimeter Highway Friday afternoon.

Part of the north Perimeter Highway, between King Edward Street and Brookside Boulevard, was blocked off to traffic Friday night as police investigated.

A heavily damaged pickup truck and van could be seen in the ditch north of the westbound lane.

Police had blocked off a section of the north Perimeter Highway near the collision site Friday night. (Trevor Brine/CBC) A pickup truck and van could be seen in the ditch. (Trevor Brine/CBC)

RCMP officers were on scene, investigating the crash.

A tweet sent by RCMP Manitoba late Friday night said an officer was killed while on duty in a collision on the Perimeter Highway.

We are deeply saddened to announce that one of our officers died in a motor vehicle collision on the Perimeter Highway this afternoon while on duty. Our thoughts are with his family during this difficult time. More details will be provided tomorrow. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/rcmpmb?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#rcmpmb</a> <a href="https://t.co/TMU4TSVt2r">pic.twitter.com/TMU4TSVt2r</a> —@rcmpmb

As of 10 p.m. Friday, traffic was being rerouted north of the Perimeter via Highway 7.

RCMP could not be reached for details Friday night.