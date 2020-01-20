Plane crashes into snowbank in northern Manitoba

There were some tense moments for passengers on a plane that crashed into a snowbank shortly after landing in northern Manitoba on Sunday.

The Perimeter Aviation flight from Thompson landed safely in Shamattawa around 5 p.m. but as it was slowing down and taxiing to the airport, it veered to the right side of the runway.

The plane ran into the snowbank, where one of its propellers chewed into the snow and snapped.

None of the 11 passengers or two crew members were injured, said a statement issued by Perimeter Aviation.

Officials from the company are making arrangements to visit the First Nations community, about 750 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg, as soon as possible to provide an update to passengers and the band's leadership, the statement said.

There were no injuries after the Perimeter Aviation plane ended up in the snowbank. (Eric Redhead/Facebook)

No word was provided on what arrangements were made for passengers, who had to disembark from the plane while it was stuck in the snowbank and walk to the airport.

Shamattawa First Nation Chief Eric Redhead posted a video that shows snow being churned up by the plane's propeller, as well as photographs of the plane and propeller after the crash.

