Perez Cleveland used violence to control Jennifer Barrett and other women, Crown contends

A Winnipeg Crown prosecutor says a murder suspect used violence to control several women who lived with him, but a defence lawyer says they stayed together for drugs.

Perez Cleveland has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the death of 42-year-old Jennifer Barrett.

Barrett's decomposed body was found in a barrel in their backyard in 2016.

Court has heard that Cleveland shared the house with his adult daughter and five women, who were described by one of them as "sister wives."

Jennifer Barrett was 42 when her body was found in a drum behind a home in Waverley Heights. (Submitted by Jason Barrett)

Prosecutor Berta Passler told a jury in closing arguments that Cleveland thought Barrett was cheating on him, so he tortured her for days, then ordered two of the other women to dispose of her body.

Defence lawyer Steve Brennan questioned the women's testimony about Cleveland's abusive behaviour, and argued they were using methamphetamine and running scams to keep up their drug habit.

He says one of the women was jealous of Cleveland and Barrett's relationship, and she was violent towards Barrett.

He says there's also no evidence to show what actually caused Barrett's death.