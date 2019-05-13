Accused killer once threatened me with a cleaver, witness tells Winnipeg jury

A witness at the murder trial of Perez Cleveland testified on Friday the accused once wrapped her in duct tape and threatened her with a cleaver.

Cleveland, 46, has pleaded not guilty to killing Jennifer Barrett, 42, and hiding her remains in a barrel in December 2016.

On Friday, Holley Sullivan testified in the Court of Queen's Bench that she started dating Cleveland after they met working at a call centre in Toronto in 2010 when she was 21 and he was 36.

She said the relationship started well, but quickly turned abusive and more women began living with them.

Sullivan is currently serving time after pleading guilty for her role in hiding Barrett's body in the barrel.

Earlier this week, court heard that Cleveland shared the Winnipeg house with his adult daughter and five women who were described in court by one of them as "sister wives."

The defence has argued that one of the women, Jessica Reid, was jealous, hooked on methamphetamine and was violent toward Barrett.