Jury begins deliberations without hearing testimony from man accused of killing Jennifer Barrett

A jury is deliberating the fate of Perez Cleveland, accused of first-degree murder in the death of a woman whose decomposing body was found in a barrel in a Winnipeg home in 2016.

The jury of seven men and five women began deliberations at Winnipeg's Court of Queen's Bench on Wednesday afternoon following two weeks of testimony — but without hearing from the man accused of killing Jennifer Barrett.

Crown prosecutors said Monday Perez Cleveland was expected to testify, but he opted not to.

During his trial, the jury also did not hear about Cleveland's past charges and convictions.

On Dec. 13, 2016 — two months before he was charged in connection with Barrett's death — he was arrested and charged with 55 offences, including assault with a weapon, parole violations, possession of a weapon and uttering threats.

He's set to stand trial on those charges in 2020, Crown prosecutors say.

While already in custody in February 2017, Cleveland was charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of Barrett, 42.

Cleveland, 46, pleaded not guilty. His jury trial, before Court of Queen's Bench Justice Glenn Joyal, began on May 14.

During the trial, the Crown painted a picture of a home with a bizarre dynamic, where Cleveland lived with multiple women who he abused and controlled.

Prosecutor Breta Passler said during closing arguments Tuesday that Cleveland used physical and psychological abuse to manipulate the multiple women who lived in the home.

He called the home "his kingdom," Passler said.

The women involved had the ability to leave but were "banded together by their drug addictions," argued defence lawyer Steve Brennan.

Cleveland may have been controlling or even abusive, he said, but there was no evidence to show he killed Barrett.



"There are no angels in this case," said Brennan.

Jury heard graphic details of abuse

Barrett's body was discovered in a barrel in the backyard of a home in Winnipeg's Waverley Heights neighbourhood on Dec. 1, 2016. The barrel was filled with chemicals meant to speed decomposition, according to police.

Police believe she had been killed more than three months before her remains were found. A DNA test confirmed her identity.

During Cleveland's trial, the jury heard that he lived with his daughter and five women in the Waverley Heights house. Four of those women — Holley Sullivan, Jessica Reid, Kelsie Jones, 23, and Renee Rose — took the stand during the trial and described their experiences with abuse at Cleveland's hands and his controlling behaviour.

The women said Cleveland used extension cords, a blowtorch, golf clubs, a machete, knives and his fists to punish them whenever he felt jealous or betrayed.

Cleveland trafficked meth, they said, and used drugs and their fear to compel them to do his bidding and keep them from running away.

"I went through many years of being with this guy, and I was under a severe amount of emotional control," testified Holley Sullivan, 30.

"I mean, he probably could have told me to try and touch the sun and I would have done it."

She told court that in August 2016, Cleveland began to punish Barrett over several days in the basement of their house because he believed she was cheating on him.

She testified she saw bruises, welts and burn marks on Barrett's body, and said she helped the woman shower because she couldn't lift her arms.

"She was literally black and blue from head to toe," said Sullivan.

She said the beatings stopped until Cleveland got a phone call from someone who claimed Barrett had cheated on him.

"That's when he started yelling and told me to leave the basement," she said, adding she left the house with two other women. Jessica Reid, 36, stayed behind.

"I didn't see Ms. Barrett again," Sullivan told Crown attorney Chris Vanderhooft. "I never saw her alive again."

Told to dispose of body: witness

In her testimony, Reid said she spent days in the home's basement leading up to Barrett's death.

She testified she saw Barrett emerge from the laundry room she was in while Cleveland beat her. Barrett had blood on her temples and stumbled, then sat on the toilet, before falling off.

She said Cleveland poured water on her, then shocked her thigh with a Taser. She did not get up.

Reid and Sullivan testified Cleveland told them to dispose of Barrett's body, and they bought the supplies — including a barrel and chemicals — to do that.

Days after her death, they placed her in the barrel in the fetal position, court heard. Sullivan testified Reid moved the barrel to the backyard.

Sullivan, Reid and Cleveland moved out of the home in November. Barrett's remains were found on Dec. 1, 2016.

Sullivan and Reid were both charged in February 2017 with accessory after the fact to murder.

Sullivan pleaded guilty and is serving a three-year sentence.

Reid pleaded not guilty and faces trial in January.

Barrett was 'headstrong' but loving: brother

Barrett, originally from Sudbury, Ont., was described as "headstrong" but also loving and caring by her family, many of whom travelled from Sudbury and Saskatchewan for the trial.

Barrett and Cleveland met and dated in Sudbury, Ont., but broke up in the 1990s, her brother, Jason Barrett, told CBC News last year.

Jason said Cleveland and his sister, a licensed practical nurse and mother, connected again and she moved from Sudbury in 2012, eventually landing in Winnipeg. Barrett's son, now 20, chose to stay in Sudbury with his grandparents, he said.

Members of Barrett's family — including her father, uncles and aunts — as well as close family friends sat in the gallery each day of the trial.

"My sister didn't deserve to die. She didn't," Jason told CBC News in 2018.

"Not that way."