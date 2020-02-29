2 people treated for smoke inhalation after fire caused by careless cooking

Two people were treated for smoke inhalation after a fire broke out in an apartment building on Main Street Friday night.

Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service responded to a fire in a three-storey apartment building in the 800 block of Main Street, near Jarvis Avenue, shortly after 7:30 p.m., according to a city spokesperson.

When crews arrived, a lot of smoke was coming from the building. Firefighters put out the fire just before 8 p.m.

"There isn't a substantial amount of damage," said WFPS platoon fire chief Alden Darragh.

The fire, which started on the 3rd floor, was caused by careless cooking, Darragh said, adding that two people were helped out of the building by firefighters.

Both were treated for smoke inhalation and one of them was sent to hospital in stable condition, said the city spokesperson in an email.

No firefighters were injured, Darragh said.

It's too early to determine the cost of damage, but Darragh expects it will be a small sum.

The WFPS is reminding people to stay in the kitchen while cooking and that stove burners should be turned off when leaving the kitchen; anything that can catch fire such as oven mitts or towels should be kept away from the stovetop; and oil should always be heated slowly.

If cooking oil catches fire, use a fire extinguisher or cover the pot with a metal lid. Never use water to put out an oil fire, the WFPS says.