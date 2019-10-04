'We have to start somewhere': People gather at the legislature to honour MMIWG2S

The smell of burning sage filled the Manitoba Legislature Friday, as people gathered to remember loved ones.

A pipe ceremony was held in the rotunda on Honouring and Awareness Day for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and Two Spirit people.

Nikki Komaksiutiksak came to remember her cousin, Jessica Michaels. She was murdered in 2002, at the age of 17.

"It was horrible," said Komaksiutiksak. "An Inuit girl displaced from her family, here in Winnipeg, in the child welfare system."

The two came to the city from Chesterfield Inlet, Nunavut. Komaksiutiksak says they were in and out of group homes, when Michaels "got involved with some scary people."

She says they both wanted to go back to Nunavut, but couldn't afford it. After Michaels died, people in Winnipeg helped raise money to send her body home.

"Even in her death, she was not taken care of appropriately."

Nikki Komaksiutiksak named her newborn baby girl in honour of her cousin, Jessica Michaels, who was murdered in 2002, at the age of 17. (Trevor Brine/CBC)

A throat singer, Komaksiutiksak performed at Friday's ceremony. She says she and Michaels travelled the world as throat singers.

"It's a very important part of who we are and where we come from," she said.

MLA Bernadette Smith says bringing indigenous traditions into places like the legislature helps move Canada toward reconciliation.

"Prior to 1950, all of these ceremonies were outlawed for Indigenous people," she said.

"We had to hide these ceremonies. So for us to do this in a public space, burn our medicine, raise our pipes, have our drummers and singers come out, is really good to see."

Komaksiutiksak says events like these help raise awareness of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women.

But she wishes she'd hear more about it from candidates running in the federal election. She says she's disappointed, but not surprised.

"We have to start somewhere," she said. "We're hoping to have effective change and that families will be able to pave the way for the younger generation so this sort of stuff doesn't happen to their children."

Komaksiutiksak gave birth this summer to a baby girl. She named her Jessica, in honour of her cousin.

"She's going to be the change-maker," said the new mom, smiling as she rocked her tiny baby in her arms. "The generation that makes sure people are brought to justice, and that changes will have already been made."