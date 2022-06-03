Winkler man killed when vehicle flips, ends up submerged in spillway

One person is dead following a rollover in southern Manitoba, according to an RCMP press release.

Pembina Valley Mounties responded to a single-vehicle rollover on Road 19 North in the RM of Roland Thursday at approximately 5:15 p.m.

The vehicle was on its roof in the spillway and submerged in water, the release adds.

Emergency personnel were able to extract a 20-year-old male from Winkler from the vehicle, but he was pronounced dead on scene. He was the only occupant in the vehicle.

The initial investigation determined the vehicle was travelling eastbound on Road 19 North when it hit the ditch on an angle, where it struck a spillway drain and flipped.

The male was wearing his seatbelt and alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the collision. The investigation is continuing.

