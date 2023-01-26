Start, end times to shift at 17 Pembina Trails schools come September

The Pembina Trails School Division is adjusting start and end times at 17 schools next September, and the changes aren't sitting well with one parent, who worries the move will be disruptive for families.

Students in 12 of the division's schools will begin their day at 9:15 a.m. and end at 3:45 p.m. Five other schools will start at 8:15 a.m. and dismiss students at 2:45 p.m.

The schools impacted by the move are Arthur A. Leach, Bonnycastle, Acadia Junior High, Bairdmore, Chancellor, Dalhousie, Crane, Viscount Alexander, St. Avila, Henry G. Izatt, Whyte Ridge, Linden Meadows, Van Walleghem, Prairie Sunrise, General Byng, Oakenwald and Ralph Maybank.

In a letter this week, the Pembina Trails School Division reminded parents of the change, which it said was first communicated June 29, 2022, as part of a two-phase approach to deal with significant growth in the student population and an increase in the number of students who take the bus.

Lisa Boles, the division's superintendent and CEO, wasn't available for an interview. In an emailed statement, Boles acknowledged the change won't be easy.

"After much deliberation and considering the realities of a constantly growing student population and a shortage of bus drivers, reconfiguring start times at some schools within Pembina Trails was necessary for the overall operation of our division," Boles said.

The first phase of the plan, introduced this year, requires students to catch the bus at central stops to allow drivers to complete more than one route.

École Viscount Alexander is one of 17 schools in the Pembina Trails School Division that will be affected by changing start times. (Josh Crabb/CBC News)

"Existing transportation infrastructure is fully used and there is no available space to increase the bus fleet as they are at capacity," Boles said in the email.

"This combination of factors, including increasing student enrolment and a finite number of bus drivers resulted in the approach we are currently taking."

Janet Murata, a parent of two sons in grades four and six at Oakenwald School, said either way, the change in schedule will wreak havoc on her family.

Her boys bike to school in spring and fall, but get driven in the winter because they're not eligible for bus transportation.

Murata said while her family's schedule is flexible enough to take her sons to school 25 minutes later and pick up them 10 minutes later, others may not be able to make it work.

"Whether we're starting earlier or ending later, child care will be an issue for many families," Murata said in an interview.

WATCH | Changes coming to school hours at Pembina Trails School Division:

Changes coming to school hours at Pembina Trails School Division Duration 1:56 Some parents in south Winnipeg are concerned about plans to alter school hours next year. The Pembina Trails School Division is changing start and end times to deal with increasing enrollment and a shortage of bus drivers.

Murata understands the division is in a difficult position but wishes there was a different solution.

"Ultimately, the education system is there to educate our kids, so if we can find a way to keep a consistent routine for the kids, I think that should be the priority," Murata said.

The response from Pembina Trails didn't address whether parents would be able to drop off their kids earlier or pick them up later, depending on their schedules and the change at the school their children attend.

The letter to parents said it's still possible the times chosen could shift before the start of the new school year.

Boles said the division will continue to share information with parents throughout the winter and spring.