Pembina Highway underpass closing again next weekend

More construction on the southwest rapid transitway means Pembina Highway will once again be closed between Jubilee Avenue and Stafford Street next weekend.

The closure begins at 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 15 and continues until 4 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 19.

The intersection was closed for construction twice in December, prompting dozens of complaints to the city about heavy traffic being rerouted to Osborne Street instead.

In response, the city will ban parking on a 30-metre northbound stretch of Osborne between Brandon and Arnold avenues, as well as on the single block of Jubilee Avenue between Nassau Street South and Osborne.

Once again, construction will take place 24 hours a day during the closure.

Transit buses and emergency vehicles will still be able to get through the intersection, the city said in a release. Pedestrians will be able to walk on the east sidewalk.