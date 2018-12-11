Traffic choked by work at Pembina–Jubilee underpass, complaints flow into city

A bundle of complaints has prompted the City of Winnipeg to examine better ways to detour traffic while demolition work continues at the Pembina Highway underpass at Jubilee Avenue.

The stretch of Pembina, which has been the focus of construction work for more than two years as the underpass is redesigned as part of the Southwest Rapid Transitway work, was blocked to vehicles this past weekend to allow crews to begin removing the old CN Rail bridge.

That meant traffic on Osborne Street — the main north-south detour — was bumper-to-bumper. So was Jubilee, which reroutes Pembina traffic onto Osborne.

The city, however, did not restrict parking on Osborne on the weekend, which meant there was only one lane to accommodate the heavier traffic flow.

A spokesperson for the city said it received 20 complaints about the congestion, which is expected again this weekend as the underpass is closed yet again.

"Unfortunately there is never a good time to schedule such a significant road closure, so the work is scheduled during off-peak weekend hours when traffic volumes are reduced, to lessen the overall impact on traffic flow," said city communications officer Ken Allen.

"The city is currently reviewing this past weekend's closures for possible options to reduce traffic congestion in the area while minimizing impacts to local area businesses."

He suggests people "plan ahead [and] allow additional travel time" while considering alternative routes such as Waverley Street or Kenaston Boulevard.

"The city wishes to thanks motorists for their patience as work proceeds to complete this important project," Allen said.