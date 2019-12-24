Section of Pembina Highway down to 1 lane until further notice: city
A portion of southbound traffic on the Pembina Highway is down to one lane until further notice according to the City of Winnipeg, to avoid the danger of falling debris from an apartment building that recently caught fire.
Traffic is narrowed down to one lane between Bison Drive and Bairdmore Boulevard. The sidewalk is also closed.
Last weekend, Winnipeg firefighters were called to the 16-storey apartment building that's still under construction at Bison Drive, near the University of Manitoba.
