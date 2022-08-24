Police renew call for help finding culprit after hateful graffiti spray-painted on businesses last year

Winnipeg police have put out a call for help solving an alleged hate crime that defaced numerous businesses along Pembina Highway more than a year ago.

In July 2021, 10 locations along Pembina Highway, between McGillivray Boulevard and Killarney Avenue, were hit with hateful graffiti, including swastikas. A church, a café and a law firm were among the places hit.

The graffiti was put up between midnight and 4 a.m. on July 22, 2021.

Hate crimes investigators released multiple surveillance camera images and video of the suspect, but so far no arrests have been made in connection with the incident.

Red swastikas were painted outside several Pembina Highway businesses on July 22, 2021. (Paul Clerkin/Twitter)

The man appears to be in his 20s or 30s, police said. He was wearing lime green shorts, a plaid shirt and a red-and-white hat, with a black gym bag slung across his body.

Anyone with information is asked to call the major crimes unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers 204-786-TIPS (8477).