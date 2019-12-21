Not clear when construction will resume after fire at Pembina Highway highrise, developer says

Winnipeg firefighters were called to another fire that broke out in an apartment building under construction on Sunday morning, the day after crews battled an initial blaze at the of the Pembina Highway building.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service was called to the 16-storey structure on Sunday with a new report of an electrical fire, the city said in an emailed statement Monday.

The city said the Sunday fire occurred after power was apparently partially restored.

The cause of the original incident is still under investigation, though.

Crews responded to the initial blaze at the highrise — a planned student residence under construction on Pembina Highway at Bison Drive, near the University of Manitoba — around 12:30 a.m. Saturday. Firefighters were still battling that fire well into Saturday afternoon.

The developer of the building said he first learned about the fire when he got an email from Janice Lukes, the city councillor for the area.

Campus Suites president Henry Morton's initial reaction "was just absolute disbelief," he told CBC News on Sunday night.

See video of the Saturday morning fire:

Kerner Pieterse, a resident of a nearby building, took this video of a blaze at a 16-storey apartment block under construction on Pembina Highway at Bison Drive in the early hours of Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019. 0:15

"I had to read it a couple of times to actually believe what I was reading. And I tried calling her and she was up most of the night on site, so I couldn't reach her."

Morton says he's grateful to firefighters for all they did.

"They are our heroes," he said.

The city says one firefighter sustained a minor injury to his hand on Saturday, but no medical treatment was required on the scene.

"I'm just thankful that no one else was hurt … and thankful when I looked at the pictures of the efforts of the fire department," Morton said. "They were amazing."

He isn't sure what the state of the building is, or when construction crews will be able to get back to work.

"Until we get some other professionals in the building, it's all just guesswork," he said.