Man, 86, dies in rollover in Rural Municipality of Pembina

An 86-year-old man died in a single-vehicle rollover crash in southern Manitoba on Saturday.

RCMP were called shortly before noon to a stretch of Road 17 North near the Road 43 West intersection, just east of Manitou in the Rural Municipality of Pembina.

Investigators believe the vehicle was going west on Road 17 North when it went off the road and rolled, killing the man, who was the lone occupant.

Visibility was poor and roads were icy at the time of the crash, RCMP said.

Investigators do not believe alcohol or speed played a factor.

RCMP continue to investigate.

