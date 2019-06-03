Driver involved in serious 2018 St. Norbert crash turns himself in

A Winnipeg man is being charged with dangerous driving for a high-speed car crash late last year that sent him and three others to hospital.

On Monday, Winnipeg police said the 18-year-old man turned himself in and was arrested Sunday afternoon in connection with the serious collision in St. Norbert in December.

The crash happened in the early afternoon of Dec. 7, 2018, just south of the Perimeter Highway, near the intersection of Ducharme Avenue and Pembina Highway.

A mangled white four-door sedan was found at the scene. Four youths, including the driver, were rushed to hospital. A 17-year-old suffered serious injuries and had to stay in hospital for an extended treatment period, police said.

Const. Jay Murray said police are investigating whether the sedan was involved in racing before the crash. (Submitted by Sharon Voetberg)

At the time, investigators spoke with the occupants of a black two-door sedan that they believed was travelling with the white car involved in the crash.

Police now believe speed played a factor in the crash. Traffic investigators determined the white car hit speeds greater than 100 km/h in zones where the limit varies between 50 and 60 km/h.

"The driver was really driving at a very high rate of speed and really put anyone on the road at risk," said Const. Jay Murray.

"The message, regardless of what time of year it is, is just to slow down."

The 18-year-old driver was charged with two counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm.

He was released on a promise to appear in court.

Murray said racing hasn't been ruled out as a possible cause behind the crash. Further charges may be on the way, he said.

