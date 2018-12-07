Collision in St. Norbert sends 5 people to hospital, closes southbound section of Pembina Highway

Five people were taken to hospital — one in critical condition — after a motor vehicle collision Friday afternoon in St. Norbert.

The crash happened just south of the Perimeter, near the intersection of Pembina Highway and Ducharme Avenue, according to an emailed release from the City of Winnipeg.

It said emergency crews arrived at the scene at 12:55 p.m. and transported one person to hospital in critical condition, two in unstable condition and two in stable.

After the collision, Pembina Highway southbound was closed between Grandmont Boulevard and Rue des Trappistes. Northbound Pembina Highway remained open, but motorists were advised to expect delays in the area.

The City of Winnipeg says the collision happened at 12:55 p.m. Friday. (Sharon Voetberg)

The section of Pembina remained closed as of 5:45 p.m., a Winnipeg police spokesperson said, and wasn't expected to reopen before 7 p.m.

The cause of the collision is being investigated by the Winnipeg Police Service.

More from CBC News: