3 sent to hospital after early-morning crash on Pembina

Three people have been sent to hospital after an early-morning crash Sunday, Winnipeg police say.

Pembina Highway near Bishop Grandin Boulevard was closed to traffic for hours, with a red PT Cruiser missing its bumper and a black pickup truck on its side. Both are heavily damaged.

A black pickup truck remains on its side on Pembina Highway. (Sarah Petz/CBC)

Police say the crash happened before 5 a.m. They did not say how badly the people involved were injured.

Due to a collision and related investigation, North bound Pembina Hwy is closed at Bishop Grandin. All North bound traffic will be directed onto West bound Bishop Grandin. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WPStraffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WPStraffic</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Winnipeg?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Winnipeg</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Traffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Traffic</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/WinnipegTMC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@WinnipegTMC</a> —@wpgpolice

Northbound Pembina was closed Sunday morning, with traffic rerouted onto westbound Bishop Grandin. It was reopened just after 10 a.m.

