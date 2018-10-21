Skip to Main Content
3 sent to hospital after early-morning crash on Pembina

Pembina Highway near Bishop Grandin Boulevard remains blocked off as of 8:30 a.m., with a red PT Cruiser missing its bumper and a black pickup truck on its side.

Crash happened before 5 a.m., police say

CBC News ·
Police say 3 people were taken to hospital as a result of the crash. (Sarah Petz/CBC)

Three people have been sent to hospital after an early-morning crash Sunday, Winnipeg police say. 

Pembina Highway near Bishop Grandin Boulevard was closed to traffic for hours, with a red PT Cruiser missing its bumper and a black pickup truck on its side. Both are heavily damaged. 

A black pickup truck remains on its side on Pembina Highway. (Sarah Petz/CBC)

Police say the crash happened before 5 a.m. They did not say how badly the people involved were injured. 

Northbound Pembina was closed Sunday morning, with traffic rerouted onto westbound Bishop Grandin. It was reopened just after 10 a.m. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
