RCMP probe abuse allegations at Peguis First Nation child-care centre
The RCMP are investigating allegations of child abuse at a daycare in Peguis First Nation.
Peguis Free Spirits Child Care advertises 3 job openings this week
Officials at Peguis Free Spirits Child Care and the chief of the community 180 kilometres north of Winnipeg.have not responded to requests for comment.
The centre started advertising three job openings on the First Nation's Facebook page this week.
With files from Meaghan Ketcheson