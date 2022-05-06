Sandbagging continues in flood-ravaged Peguis First Nation, as evacuee count nears 1,600

Angie Flett is frantically trying to save her 86-year-old auntie's house.

Volunteers piled sandbags in front of the elder's home on Peguis First Nation, in Manitoba's Interlake region, on Friday — even though the floodwaters were already lapping against the home's foundation.

"She woke up Sunday morning, she said she was surrounded by a lake," said Flett. Her aunt's home is across the highway from the Fisher River, which burst its banks last weekend.

Her aunt left the community that day, but by the time Flett made it there on Monday, the road leading to the house was covered.

More than a metre of water has swamped the crawl space of the home, destroying personal items like clothing, shoes, canning supplies and the air conditioner.

As of Friday afternoon, 1,590 evacuees have fled their homes in Peguis, according to Chief Glenn Hudson, with 700 homes evacuated. Hundreds of those homes are surrounded by water.

Volunteers Emma Bird, right, and Damian Bird sandbag Friday around a home on Peguis First Nation, where the Fisher River has spilled its banks, flooding a broad area of the low-lying region. (Jaison Empson/CBC)

Volunteers showed up to help on Friday, building a sandbag wall in water already calf-deep.

Flett said her aunt's home is "not as bad as some people's homes."

"Her house might be still saveable, but others have not been able to save their homes, and it's overwhelming," she said.

"It's so devastating. So many people have lost their homes. Some do not have a home to come home to."

There's no running water in the house and the breakers keep tripping, Flett said. She has pumps going around the clock, but the water doesn't go down.

"It's just pumping the water out, and it just keeps coming in," she said.

"I'm just thankful for all the volunteers and the people coming out to help Peguis in this time, because I have never seen anything like this."

A house partially submerged in floodwater on the Peguis First Nation on Friday. (Jaison Empson/CBC)

The Canadian Red Cross is co-ordinating evacuation efforts with the First Nation.

People from the community are being put up in hotels in Winnipeg, Gimli, Selkirk and Brandon, Indigenous Services Canada said, with more capacity in Portage la Prairie.

About 100 people from both the First Nation Community Response Corporation and the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs have arrived in the community to help with things like sandbagging and monitoring of roads.

The federal government is helping with the costs of sandbagging and dike construction, and equipment needed to help pump out water.

Residents from the personal care home in Peguis have been transferred to the Southeast Resource Development Council's former alternate isolation accommodations site for care, a spokesperson for Indigenous Services Canada said in an email Friday.

There was some hope from flood forecasters on Thursday, who said the Fisher River should recede within its banks by Monday at Peguis First Nation and late next week further downstream.

Fisaha Unduche, the director of Manitoba's hydrologic forecast centre, said on Thursday that both the Fisher River and the Icelandic River further south should stop overflowing their banks by May 13 at all points down to Lake Winnipeg.