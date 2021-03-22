It's been a long road to a COVID-19 vaccine for 65-year-old Mildred Thunder. The Grade 4 teacher contracted the virus in September.

"It was kinda of hard. It was like the flu with a fever and a cough. But I didn't have it as bad as others," she said.

On Monday, Thunder received her first dose of the Moderna vaccine in her community of Peguis First Nation.

It's the first day Manitoba First Nations opened up mass vaccination clinics to their general public. Pimicikamak, also known as Cross Lake, and Peguis First Nation both started their clinics Monday morning.

Grade 4 teacher Mildred Thunder looks over the FAQ sheet she received after her COVID-19 vaccine. (Sam Samson/CBC)

"I feel good about today," said Chief Glenn Hudson at the Peguis Multiplex, which has transformed into a vaccine supersite.

"There is a light at the end of the tunnel, and I can see that coming given what's happening today. I think people will feel that sense of relief."

The First Nation has more than 11,000 members, but only about 4,800 live in the community. Elders in the community already had the opportunity to get vaccinated, so now any adult who wants a shot can have one.

Peguis Public Health aims to vaccinate half of the in-community population between Monday and Wednesday. They received 1,930 doses of the Moderna vaccine, and local nurses have capacity to immunize 100 people every hour.

Chief Glenn Hudson says he's proud this vaccination clinic is being led by First Nations people. (Sam Samson/CBC)

Relief for Peguis health-care workers

This clinic provides a sense of relief for Denise Bear, the head nurse who led her team through waves of COVID-19 cases.

"It was pretty intense here. Our nurses were running 18-hour days," she said.

"It was really stressful. We learned from that, to get people vaccinated to keep everyone safe."

The Peguis Multiplex transformed into a mass vaccination site on Monday, allowing 100 people at a time to get their COVID-19 shots. (Sam Samson/CBC)

The vaccination clinic is run by Peguis Public Health and receives supports from the First Nations Pandemic Response Co-ordination Team. About 400 residents were registered for a vaccine on Monday — many of whom had called ahead with questions.

"They're wondering 'will I get COVID from this'?" said public health nurse Mary Cook.

"No, because it's an mRNA shot, which looks like a virus but it's not. It's a good vaccine. The only thing is I tell them they might have a sore arm, so I tell them to do the chicken dance," she said waving her arms to mimic wings.

Non-First Nations communities getting vaccines from clinics

Adults who want the vaccine and live on Peguis First Nation can sign up for a shot this week. Non-First Nations people from the neighbouring communities of Dallas and Harwill can also sign up.

"Our responsibility is to support the 63 First Nations in Manitoba, and their neighbouring northern affairs communities," said Dr. Ian Whetter, who's organizing extra help for First Nations vaccine clinics with the First Nations Pandemic Response Co-ordination Team.

"Those are the non-First Nations, but small communities that are often adjacent to First Nations in Manitoba," he said, explaining that those communities don't have the resources to set up their own vaccination sites.

Members of Peguis First Nation sit in physically-distanced rows at the Peguis Multiplex on Monday, waiting for their COVID-19 vaccine. (Sam Samson/CBC)

COVID-19 protocols remain

Peguis First Nation reports it only has one COVID-19 case as of Monday, but COVID-19 protocols like an overnight curfew and checkpoints into the community will remain until mid-April, at least.

For lead nurse Denise Bear, this clinic can bring life back to her home.

"It means we can get back to some level of normalcy. When you get vaccinated, you can fight off COVID, and that's my hope for my community."