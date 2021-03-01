Missing teenage girl not seen in 10 days may be in Winnipeg: RCMP

RCMP are asking the public for help to find a 15-year-old girl who hasn't been seen for 10 days.

Anakeisha Sunshine Thomas was reported missing on Thursday, but was last seen on Feb. 19, when she was dropped off at the Peguis Mall, according to an RCMP news release issued on Monday.

Police believe she travelled to Winnipeg where she remains.

Thomas is five foot seven, 180 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information on Thomas' whereabouts is asked to contact the Fisher Branch RCMP at 204-372-8484. Tips can also be made to Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

