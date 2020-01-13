Driver's charges upgraded after death of pedestrian hit on Peguis First Nation, RCMP say
A pedestrian hit by a car on Peguis First Nation last week has died, and the driver is now being charged with impaired driving causing death, RCMP say.
Fisher Branch RCMP responded to a collision involving a pedestrian on Jan. 7 on Peguis First Nation, about 160 kilometres north of Winnipeg.
A 27-year-old woman walking on the side of the road was hit and gravely injured, police said.
A 30-year-old woman was initially charged with impaired operation of a vehicle causing bodily harm, RCMP said.
The pedestrian died in hospital the next day. Now a charge of impaired operation of a vehicle causing death is pending against the driver, RCMP said in a news release.
Mounties continue to investigate.