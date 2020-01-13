Skip to Main Content
Driver's charges upgraded after death of pedestrian hit on Peguis First Nation, RCMP say
Manitoba·New

Driver's charges upgraded after death of pedestrian hit on Peguis First Nation, RCMP say

A 30-year-old driver initially charged with impaired driving causing bodily harm now faces a charge of impaired operation of a vehicle causing death. The 27-year-old pedestrian died in hospital the next day, RCMP say.

30-year-old woman now faces charges of impaired operation of a vehicle causing death, RCMP say

CBC News ·
RCMP are still investigating the Jan. 7 collision that killed a 27-year-old pedestrian. (CBC)

A pedestrian hit by a car on Peguis First Nation last week has died, and the driver is now being charged with impaired driving causing death, RCMP say.

Fisher Branch RCMP responded to a collision involving a pedestrian on Jan. 7 on Peguis First Nation, about 160 kilometres north of Winnipeg.

A 27-year-old woman walking on the side of the road was hit and gravely injured, police said.

A 30-year-old woman was initially charged with impaired operation of a vehicle causing bodily harm, RCMP said.

The pedestrian died in hospital the next day. Now a charge of impaired operation of a vehicle causing death is pending against the driver, RCMP said in a news release.

Mounties continue to investigate.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories