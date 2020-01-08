Pedestrian hit by car on Peguis First Nation suffers life-threatening injuries

A woman was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and another faces impaired driving charges after a collision on Peguis First Nation Tuesday night, RCMP say.

Fisher Branch RCMP were called out around 11 p.m. after a collision involving a pedestrian on East Road on Peguis First Nation, about 161 kilometres north of Winnipeg, police said in a news release.

A 30-year-old woman was travelling north when she hit a 27-year-old woman who was walking on the side of the road, the news release said.

The driver was arrested for impaired operation of a vehicle causing bodily harm.

RCMP are investigating.